Woodside Energy Group Ltd (WDS) to Issue Dividend of $0.59 on March 27th

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 594.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Woodside Energy Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. Woodside Energy Group has a dividend payout ratio of 162.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE WDS opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Woodside Energy Group has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Woodside Energy Group (NYSE: WDS) is an Australia-based energy company focused on the exploration, development, production and marketing of oil and natural gas, with a strong emphasis on liquefied natural gas (LNG). The company’s activities span the upstream value chain, including exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbon resources, development and operation of production facilities, and the sale and delivery of hydrocarbons to global customers.

Woodside’s operations center on conventional oil and gas projects and large-scale LNG processing and export, supported by project management, engineering and commercial trading capabilities.

