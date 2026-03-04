Crh Plc (CRH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 on April 8th

Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a 5.4% increase from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

CRH has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years. CRH has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CRH to earn $6.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.9%.

CRH Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of CRH opened at $113.49 on Wednesday. CRH has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $131.55. The company has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.27.

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. CRH had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. CRH has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-6.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CRH will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH plc, originally formed as Cement Roadstone Holdings in 1970 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is a global building materials group. The company has grown from its Irish roots into one of the largest international suppliers of construction materials, expanding primarily through acquisitions and regional business development. CRH operates an integrated network of manufacturing and distribution businesses that serve both public and private construction markets.

CRH’s core activities include the production and distribution of aggregates, cement, asphalt, ready-mixed concrete and other bulk materials, together with a broad range of value-added building products such as precast concrete, masonry, bricks, roofing products, pipe and drainage systems, and construction accessories.

