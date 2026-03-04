Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (CCOI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on March 20th

Posted by on Mar 4th, 2026

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Cogent Communications has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Cogent Communications has a dividend payout ratio of -3.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cogent Communications to earn ($2.63) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -3.0%.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06. Cogent Communications has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $72.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.84.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $240.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 842.48% and a negative net margin of 18.67%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. Analysts expect that Cogent Communications will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) is a multinational Internet service provider specializing in high-speed Internet access and data transport services. The company operates one of the largest Tier 1 IP networks in the world, offering wholesale and enterprise customers reliable, low-latency connectivity. Cogent’s core services include dedicated Internet access, Ethernet transport, wavelength services, and MPLS-based IP Virtual Private Networks, all delivered over its privately owned, fiber-optic backbone.

In addition to network connectivity, Cogent provides data center colocation and managed services designed to support businesses with demanding bandwidth and redundancy requirements.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.