Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 54,645 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,827 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 54,645 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $167,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trajan Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 24,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Express by 218.7% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the third quarter worth $1,080,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,598,743 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $531,038,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 11.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,863 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 8,651 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Express Trading Up 0.1%
NYSE:AXP opened at $307.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $387.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.63.
American Express Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 23,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.91, for a total transaction of $8,346,340.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,480.14. The trade was a 75.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 8,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.73, for a total transaction of $2,820,301.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,704.09. This represents a 46.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore set a $393.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $352.73.
Key Stories Impacting American Express
Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Board approved a 16% increase in the quarterly dividend to $0.95 (annualized yield ~1.2%), signaling management confidence in cash flow and earnings; dividend payable May 8 with ex-dividend April 2. This is the strongest near-term positive catalyst for income-focused investors. American Express Board Authorizes 16 Percent Increase in Common Shares Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlights AmEx as a provider of high-yield savings products, reinforcing its deposit and consumer-finance franchise outside card spend — a diversification point that supports valuation and margins over time. 3 Clear Winners When Exploring High-Yield Savings Accounts
- Positive Sentiment: AmEx plans a new global headquarters at 2 World Trade Center and will own/occupy a 55?floor tower — a large, visible long-term investment that management frames as supporting innovation and growth. That underscores corporate commitment to scale and could be viewed positively for strategic positioning. Amex doubles down on NYC
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/brand activity: AmEx is sponsoring experiential events (Amex x CARBONE BEACH) during the Miami Grand Prix — supports customer engagement and premium card benefits but is unlikely to move fundamentals in the near term. Major Food Group and American Express to host CARBONE BEACH
- Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces (including analysis of Berkshire’s final-quarter moves) mention AmEx within broader portfolio and sector discussions; useful for sentiment but not direct company-specific catalysts. How Berkshire Hathaway Performed During Buffett’s Final Quarter (AXP)
- Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity has drawn commentary (headline: “Do Options Traders Know Something About AXP?”) — elevated options volumes can precede sharp moves and heighten short-term volatility; traders should watch option flows and open interest as potential signals. Do Options Traders Know Something About AXP Stock We Don’t?
American Express Company Profile
American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.
American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.
