NZS Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

NZS Capital LLC increased its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 50.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 267,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,997 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC owned 0.25% of Floor & Decor worth $19,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,295 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 88.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 10.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 935,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,938,000 after purchasing an additional 86,916 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 33.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 134.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 35,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 20,182 shares during the period.

Shares of FND opened at $66.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $95.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 4.45%.The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.180 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.24.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

