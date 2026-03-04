Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 285,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,317 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 64.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 789 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 95.8% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $57.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.43.

Suncor Energy Dividend Announcement

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.99%.The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Suncor Energy from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company’s operations span the full oil and gas value chain, with principal activities in oil sands development and production, conventional exploration and production, refining, distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. Suncor supplies crude, synthetic crude and refined fuels as well as related products and services to commercial and consumer markets.

Upstream, Suncor is a major developer and operator of oil sands projects in Alberta, using both mining and in situ technologies to produce bitumen and synthetic crude.

