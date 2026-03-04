Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,340 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $25,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $112,241,237,000 after acquiring an additional 995,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at $11,839,824,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,225,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,424,705,000 after buying an additional 1,134,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Tesla by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total transaction of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 145,188 shares of company stock valued at $64,193,919 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $509.00 to $519.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. CICC Research boosted their price target on Tesla from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.15.

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.25 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 363.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

