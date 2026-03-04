PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:PGP opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $9.41.

About PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund

The PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE: PGP) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver a high level of current income plus capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in a global mix of common stocks, convertible securities, fixed-income instruments, currencies and derivative instruments, providing investors with broad exposure to both equity and credit markets around the world.

To achieve its objectives, PGP combines traditional security selection with an overlay strategy that employs equity futures and currency forwards.

