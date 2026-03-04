John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE: HPI) is a closed-end management investment company structured as a statutory trust under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high current income with growth of capital as a secondary goal. It pursues this objective principally through investments in preferred securities, debt instruments and, to a lesser extent, equity securities.

The fund focuses on preferred stocks issued by U.S. and foreign issuers across a variety of industries, including financials, utilities and industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.