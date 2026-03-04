Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 936,747 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9,550.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 946,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936,747 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MasTec were worth $201,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec by 344.4% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in MasTec in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $300.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.89. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.70 and a 12 month high of $310.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.60.

MasTec ( NYSE:MTZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTZ shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on MasTec from $270.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $249.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.79.

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

