Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Upgraded by JonesTrading

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JonesTrading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. JonesTrading’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 113.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NTLA. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $13.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 609.85% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $78,358.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,488.93. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total value of $95,756.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,072.88. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 53,051 shares of company stock valued at $488,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: FDA removes the clinical hold on Intellia’s MAGNITUDE Phase 3 trial for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex?z) in ATTR?CM — a major regulatory clearing that re?enables a late?stage program and reduces a regulatory overhang. US FDA lifts clinical hold (Reuters)

FDA removes the clinical hold on Intellia’s MAGNITUDE Phase 3 trial for nexiguran ziclumeran (nex?z) in ATTR?CM — a major regulatory clearing that re?enables a late?stage program and reduces a regulatory overhang. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and price?target increases this week (William Blair upgraded to Outperform; HC Wainwright, Leerink, Citizens JMP and others raised targets), which signal continuing buy?side conviction and potential upside over the medium term. William Blair upgrade (American Banking News) Multiple price target moves (Benzinga)

Multiple analyst upgrades and price?target increases this week (William Blair upgraded to Outperform; HC Wainwright, Leerink, Citizens JMP and others raised targets), which signal continuing buy?side conviction and potential upside over the medium term. Positive Sentiment: Company presented longer?term clinical and patient?reported data on lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo?z) at AAAAI (3?year follow?up and HAE patient burden research), supporting the durability and commercial case for that program. AAAAI data release (GlobeNewswire)

Company presented longer?term clinical and patient?reported data on lonvoguran ziclumeran (lonvo?z) at AAAAI (3?year follow?up and HAE patient burden research), supporting the durability and commercial case for that program. Neutral Sentiment: Visible investor interest from notable buyers (e.g., coverage that highlighted institutional purchases such as Cathie Wood’s funds) — supports liquidity and attention but not an immediate directional determinant. Cathie Wood buying note (The Motley Fool)

Visible investor interest from notable buyers (e.g., coverage that highlighted institutional purchases such as Cathie Wood’s funds) — supports liquidity and attention but not an immediate directional determinant. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed near?term and full?year EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 and FY2026 nudged lower), citing updated modeling; even though they maintained a Buy and raised a price target, the EPS cuts suggest slower near?term financial performance and appear to have pressured sentiment. HC Wainwright estimate changes (MarketBeat)

HC Wainwright trimmed near?term and full?year EPS forecasts (Q1/Q3/Q4 and FY2026 nudged lower), citing updated modeling; even though they maintained a Buy and raised a price target, the EPS cuts suggest slower near?term financial performance and appear to have pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: After recent positive headlines and upgrades, the stock has seen short?term profit?taking and volatility; the combination of modest EPS downgrades plus traders locking gains likely explains the intraday decline despite longer?term catalysts.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

