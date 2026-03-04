Short Interest in GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX) Expands By 22.4%

GivBux, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBUX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 106,456 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 29th total of 86,975 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 51,993 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

GivBux Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS GBUX opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -16.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.22. GivBux has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $9.88.

About GivBux

GivBux, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

