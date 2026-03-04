Short Interest in ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Declines By 15.9%

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,475 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the January 29th total of 2,943 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. ElringKlinger has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $5.06.

ElringKlinger AG is a Germany-based automotive supplier specializing in high-precision sealing, shielding and lightweight solutions. Founded in 1879 and headquartered in Dettingen/Erms, the company delivers core components for internal combustion engines as well as emerging technologies in e-mobility. Through an integrated portfolio of gaskets, shielding plates and plastic and metal modules, ElringKlinger supports automakers and tier-1 suppliers in optimizing engine efficiency and reducing emissions.

The company’s main product lines include multi-layer steel cylinder-head gaskets, shielding and insulation systems for exhaust gas after-treatment, and lightweight polymer and metal modules for driveline and body applications.

