IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 28,448 shares, a growth of 38.2% from the January 29th total of 20,578 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,272 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

Shares of IBC Advanced Alloys stock opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. IBC Advanced Alloys has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.17 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 67.32%.

IBC Advanced Alloys Company Profile

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, rounds, discs, bars, rings, tubes, rods, and other custom forgings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for plastic mold tooling and resistance welding applications.

