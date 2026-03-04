ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

ABVC BioPharma Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ ABVC opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 million, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in ABVC BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ABVC BioPharma by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABVC BioPharma Company Profile

ABVC BioPharma is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel vaccine and immunotherapy candidates for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary peptide-based platform to identify and synthesize immunogenic epitopes, aiming to stimulate targeted immune responses against tumor-associated and pathogen-derived antigens.

The company’s pipeline includes active immunotherapy programs designed to address a range of cancer indications, along with vaccine candidates targeting bacterial pathogens.

