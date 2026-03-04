Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Air China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.22, but opened at $14.65. Air China shares last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

Air China Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.87 and a beta of -0.14.

About Air China

Air China Limited, trading on the OTCMKTS as AIRYY, is the flag carrier of the People’s Republic of China and one of the country’s major state-owned airlines. Established in 1988 following the restructuring of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC), Air China offers a broad range of air transportation services for passengers and cargo. Its core operations include scheduled domestic flights, international and regional routes, as well as charter services.

The airline operates a diverse fleet of Airbus and Boeing aircraft, serving more than 200 destinations across six continents.

