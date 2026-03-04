SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Smc Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.78, but opened at $22.37. SMC shares last traded at $22.74, with a volume of 41,461 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of SMC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

SMC Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.02.

SMC (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. SMC had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.41%.The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smc Corporation will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers air management system, directional control valves, air cylinders, rotatory actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, fitting and tubing, and modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, as well as vacuum, air preparation, and lubrication equipment. It also provides flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, static neutralization equipment, and industrial device communication equipment/wireless system.

