3,593 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock, valued at approximately $1,598,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $11,839,824,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,390,681 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $79,856,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,976 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,194,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,374,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 38.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,909,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,851,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,304 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total value of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.56, for a total value of $10,692,774.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,649.64. This represents a 56.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 145,188 shares of company stock worth $64,193,919 in the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $392.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.47. The company has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.30, a PEG ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.89. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. China Renaissance boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $380.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $439.00 to $438.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.15.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

