Vanguard Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Astrana Health, Inc. $ASTH

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,721,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Astrana Health worth $133,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Astrana Health by 7.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 579,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 41,761 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 361,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,242,000 after buying an additional 89,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 190,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health Stock Performance

ASTH stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Astrana Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Astrana Health ( NASDAQ:ASTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $950.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.46 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 0.71%.Astrana Health’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astrana Health in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

