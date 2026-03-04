Terex (NYSE:TEX) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $76.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Terex from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Terex from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.60.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. Terex has a twelve month low of $31.53 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Terex will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 11,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $829,495.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 173,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,012,793.80. This trade represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 565.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terex by 167.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Terex by 6,800.0% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Terex by 56.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Terex during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

