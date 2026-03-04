Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $125.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the RV manufacturer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.38% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.20.

Thor Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,102. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $63.15 and a fifty-two week high of $122.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.08.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,877.56. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Thor Industries by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,133,782 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $424,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,712 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,494 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $313,201,000 after buying an additional 48,157 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its position in Thor Industries by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,674,398 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $237,513,000 after buying an additional 225,997 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,482,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thor Industries by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,581,876 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $162,411,000 after acquiring an additional 48,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

