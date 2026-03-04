Griffith & Werner Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,613 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,931,000. Home Depot comprises 2.1% of Griffith & Werner Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,471,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Croban acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its stake in Home Depot by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD opened at $366.54 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $372.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $379.26. The company has a market capitalization of $364.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. HSBC dropped their target price on Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total value of $51,947.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,413,763.20. This represents a 1.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.52, for a total transaction of $1,000,949.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,069.92. The trade was a 17.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,963 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,845. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot’s core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

