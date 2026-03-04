CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, KeyCorp Analyst Says

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $41.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised CenterPoint Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

NYSE:CNP opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. CenterPoint Energy has a 1 year low of $33.24 and a 1 year high of $43.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.24%.The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 80,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 53,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,286,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,234,712,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TMB Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

