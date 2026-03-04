NVR (NYSE:NVR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Truist Financial

Stock analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $7,700.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.40% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9,022.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7,675.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,182.83.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,375.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7,570.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7,671.48. NVR has a twelve month low of $6,562.85 and a twelve month high of $8,618.28. The company has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $139.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVR will post 505.2 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,922.06, for a total value of $1,584,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,915.16. This represents a 34.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in NVR by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in NVR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in NVR by 1.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 36 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR’s homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

