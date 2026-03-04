Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 138,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,473 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $12,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,225,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,952,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 31.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,791,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,591 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4,711.7% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 925,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,743,000 after buying an additional 905,778 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 38.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,411,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,028,000 after buying an additional 672,122 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $100.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Barclays cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Melius Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.19.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $637,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 50,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,862.82. This represents a 12.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

