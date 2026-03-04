GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. GitLab traded as low as $23.10 and last traded at $24.34, with a volume of 8391599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on GitLab from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.19.

Get GitLab alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GitLab

Insider Activity

GitLab News Summary

In other GitLab news, CAO Simon Mundy sold 2,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.42, for a total value of $105,885.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 47,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,809.28. This trade represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO James Shen sold 2,538 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total transaction of $96,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,974.72. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 603,744 shares of company stock valued at $22,536,495. 21.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Here are the key news stories impacting GitLab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 fundamentals beat expectations: revenue rose ~23% to $260.4M and reported EPS beat consensus, showing continued enterprise demand and >$1B ARR. Business Wire: Q4 results & share repurchase

Q4 fundamentals beat expectations: revenue rose ~23% to $260.4M and reported EPS beat consensus, showing continued enterprise demand and >$1B ARR. Positive Sentiment: Board authorized a $400M share repurchase program (~10% of post-release market cap), a clear shareholder-return signal that supports upside on any rebound. Business Wire: Buyback announcement

Board authorized a $400M share repurchase program (~10% of post-release market cap), a clear shareholder-return signal that supports upside on any rebound. Positive Sentiment: Company issued FY27 EPS guidance well above consensus (0.76–0.80 vs ~0.58), signaling margin improvement expectations even as revenue guidance was slightly below estimates. This mixed-but-upside EPS view is a potential longer-term positive. Yahoo: Earnings highlights & guidance

Company issued FY27 EPS guidance well above consensus (0.76–0.80 vs ~0.58), signaling margin improvement expectations even as revenue guidance was slightly below estimates. This mixed-but-upside EPS view is a potential longer-term positive. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst reactions are mixed: several firms trimmed price targets but many maintained Buy/outperform ratings, leaving median targets above the current price — creating dispersion in near?term broker views. Benzinga: Analyst reactions

Analyst reactions are mixed: several firms trimmed price targets but many maintained Buy/outperform ratings, leaving median targets above the current price — creating dispersion in near?term broker views. Negative Sentiment: Multiple price-target reductions (BTIG, BofA, Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Guggenheim, Needham, Mizuho and others) and a TD Cowen downgrade to Hold increased selling pressure despite many ratings remaining constructive. Benzinga: Series of price-target cuts

Multiple price-target reductions (BTIG, BofA, Canaccord, Rosenblatt, Guggenheim, Needham, Mizuho and others) and a TD Cowen downgrade to Hold increased selling pressure despite many ratings remaining constructive. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares sold off in extended trading/early session after the print — headlines note a ~8–9% drop as investors focused on the weaker revenue outlook for FY27 despite the quarter beat. 247WallSt: Post-earnings sell-off

Institutional Trading of GitLab

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab during the third quarter worth $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 284.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GitLab by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GitLab Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.81.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.31 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

About GitLab

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.