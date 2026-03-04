Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE NPV traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $11.73. 8,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,245. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $12.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35.

Get Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NPV) is a closed-end investment company advised by Nuveen Asset Management. The fund’s primary objective is to provide shareholders with high current income exempt from federal and Virginia state personal income taxes by investing in a diversified portfolio of municipal debt securities.

The portfolio is focused on investment-grade municipal bonds issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia and its political subdivisions, including general obligation bonds and revenue bonds financing education, transportation, public utilities and other essential infrastructure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.