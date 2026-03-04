Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $430.11 and last traded at $414.50, with a volume of 35865 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $414.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Saia from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $413.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Saia from $414.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $349.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Saia from $431.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.47.

Get Saia alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAIA

Saia Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.92. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.04.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.13). Saia had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 7.89%.The business had revenue of $789.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 4,775 shares of Saia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.80, for a total value of $1,856,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,478.40. This trade represents a 17.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick D. Sugar sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.74, for a total transaction of $1,046,518.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,527,455.54. This represents a 22.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,533 shares of company stock worth $6,015,055 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Saia

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Saia by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Saia by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Saia by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Saia by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saia, Inc is a publicly traded transportation company specializing in less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services across North America. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company focuses on the efficient movement of time-sensitive freight for a diverse customer base that spans retail, manufacturing, automotive, and healthcare industries. By leveraging a network of terminals and service centers, Saia provides tailored solutions designed to optimize supply chain performance.

The company’s core offerings include regional, interregional, and national LTL shipping, supported by volumetric LTL and port intermodal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.