Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0965 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NBB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. 8,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,602. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

The Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. Established in 2008 and managed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC, the fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal debt obligations. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NBB.

NBB’s investment strategy focuses on taxable municipal securities, including pre-refunded and unrated obligations, issued by U.S.

