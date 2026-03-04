Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.073 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of EFT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,634. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $13.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE: EFT) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income with capital preservation. Originally launched in June 1988, the trust is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and offers investors access to a portfolio of floating-rate debt instruments. As a closed-end vehicle, it issues a fixed number of shares and may employ leverage to enhance income potential.

The trust’s primary investment strategy centers on senior secured floating-rate loans, often referred to as bank loans, issued by U.S.

