Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 347,780 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,130,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 347,780 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $182,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 258.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on FCN shares. Wall Street Zen raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of FCN opened at $166.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.31 and a 52-week high of $183.71. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.09.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $990.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.49 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company’s primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

