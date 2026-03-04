Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga Sells 1,632 Shares of Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $37,209.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,676. The trade was a 3.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, December 29th, Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 85 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $2,922.30.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $22.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.16. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by ($0.09). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 1,024.42%. The company had revenue of $207.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,706.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 205.4% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RARE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $128.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $114.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: several large funds have recently increased or initiated stakes (notably Norges Bank and Frazier Life Sciences), which supports a base of long?term institutional demand and can help stabilize the float. Institutional Inflows

Institutional buying: several large funds have recently increased or initiated stakes (notably Norges Bank and Frazier Life Sciences), which supports a base of long?term institutional demand and can help stabilize the float. Neutral Sentiment: Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s healthcare conference is available—useful for updating pipeline timelines and modeling but contains no new regulatory or commercial outcomes. TD Cowen Presentation Transcript

Management presentation transcript from TD Cowen’s healthcare conference is available—useful for updating pipeline timelines and modeling but contains no new regulatory or commercial outcomes. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling by multiple senior executives, including CEO Emil Kakkis (54,404 shares) and several EVPs/C?suite officers selling material blocks at ~ $22.7–22.8—markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative near?term sentiment signal. SEC filing for the CEO sale: Insider Sale SEC Filing

Heavy insider selling by multiple senior executives, including CEO Emil Kakkis (54,404 shares) and several EVPs/C?suite officers selling material blocks at ~ $22.7–22.8—markets often view clustered executive sales as a negative near?term sentiment signal. SEC filing for the CEO sale: Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang: multiple law firms have circulated investor notices and one class action has been filed alleging misstatements/omissions tied to setrusumab (class period Aug 3, 2023–Dec 26, 2025). Proliferating notices and a filed suit raise potential legal and financial exposure and are likely pressuring the stock. Example filing/notice: Class Action Notice

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic disorders. Since its founding in 2010 and headquarters in Novato, California, the company has built expertise in protein replacement therapies, small molecules and gene therapy approaches to address high-unmet medical needs. Ultragenyx applies a precision medicine model, leveraging both in-house research and strategic collaborations to advance its product pipeline from discovery through regulatory approval.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes Crysvita (burosumab-tmyl) for X-linked hypophosphatemia, Mepsevii (vestronidase alfa-vjbk) for mucopolysaccharidosis VII and Dojolvi (triheptanoin) for long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

