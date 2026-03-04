Epsilon Energy Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th.

Epsilon Energy Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of EPSN opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.12 million, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.95. Epsilon Energy has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Epsilon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ: EPSN) is an independent exploration and production company specializing in the acquisition, development and production of unconventional and conventional oil and natural gas properties. Originally founded as Brewster Energy in 2002 and rebranded to Epsilon Energy in 2011, the company pursues a disciplined approach to resource development, leveraging its technical expertise to optimize well performance and manage operational costs.

The company’s core asset base is concentrated in the Appalachian Basin, where it holds acreage in key shale formations across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

