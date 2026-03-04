B. Riley Financial Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley Financial in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. B. Riley Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.
Theravance Biopharma Stock Down 26.3%
Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Theravance Biopharma News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Theravance Biopharma this week:
- Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright raised its price target for TBPH to $27 and kept a buy stance, signaling at least one analyst sees upside if the company executes its strategic plan. HC Wainwright Raises Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target to $27.00
- Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted a strong cash position (~$326.5M at Q4 2025; ~ $400M expected end-Q1 2026 including milestones), confidence in a $100M TRELEGY milestone, and a planned ~60% reduction in operating costs to preserve runway while focusing on YUPELRI (durable cash flow). These items support near-term liquidity and narrow the company’s focus. Theravance Biopharma Reports Phase 3 CYPRESS Study Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint; Board Accelerates Strategic Review and Announces Cost Reduction Actions
- Neutral Sentiment: The board has accelerated a strategic review and engaged Lazard to evaluate alternatives (including a potential sale). Outcome is uncertain — could unlock value but also prolong distraction and execution risk. Theravance plans strategic review, including possible sale, after drug trial failure
- Neutral Sentiment: BTIG lowered its price target from $40 to $21 but maintained a Buy rating — that keeps institutional support visible, though the PT cut reflects the increased risk after the trial miss. Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) PT Lowered to $21 at BTIG following trial miss
- Negative Sentiment: The Phase 3 CYPRESS study of ampreloxetine in multiple system atrophy failed to meet the primary OHSA composite endpoint — the primary driver of the stock decline and the catalyst for the strategic review. Theravance Biopharma Plummets As Phase 3 Study Falls Short
- Negative Sentiment: Shares were halted and then plunged on the news; coverage notes the company may sell or be sold, creating near-term uncertainty and downside risk if buyers/valuations are weak. Theravance Biopharma shares plunge 26% after drug trial failure triggers strategic review
- Negative Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option buying (roughly 6,696 puts traded — a ~983% increase vs. average) signals elevated bearish positioning and potential for continued downside pressure or volatility in the near term.
Theravance Biopharma Company Profile
Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.
