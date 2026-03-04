B. Riley Financial Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by B. Riley Financial in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. B. Riley Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.29% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $707.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBPH. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 169.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 88,540 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at $452,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $624,000. 99.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theravance Biopharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative medicines, primarily in the areas of respiratory disease, inflammatory and immunology, and rare disorders. The company develops small-molecule therapies designed to address unmet medical needs by targeting specific molecular pathways. Its lead marketed product, YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution, is the first and only once-daily, long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) approved by the U.S.

