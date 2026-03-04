PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Plans $0.22 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2205 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $17.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.63. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $20.17.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE: PDI) is a closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (“PIMCO”), one of the world’s largest fixed-income asset managers. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange, PDI seeks to deliver attractive monthly income and capital appreciation by allocating across a broad array of global fixed-income markets.

The fund employs a dynamic, multi-sector approach, investing in a diversified mix of investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, bank loans, emerging-market debt, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and U.S.

