Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Has $6.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 124,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,867 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 692.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 176,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 154,142 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 68,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the period. PKS Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.25.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1487 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

