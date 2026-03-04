Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. $ARQT Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,146,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $134,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 248,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 3.0% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 101.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $129.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.79 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline update — Arcutis enrolled the first participant in a Phase 1a/1b study of ARQ?234 (a CD200R agonist) to assess safety/tolerability in healthy volunteers and adults with moderate?to?severe atopic dermatitis. This is a clear development catalyst supporting longer?term growth potential. Read More.

In related news, insider Larry Todd Edwards sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $92,838.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,982.04. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 6,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $158,306.66. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 121,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,557. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,233 shares of company stock worth $4,537,485. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

