Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) CFO Latha Vairavan Sells 2,853 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) CFO Latha Vairavan sold 2,853 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total value of $71,838.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 87,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,645.72. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Latha Vairavan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 2nd, Latha Vairavan sold 1,320 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $33,660.00.

ARQT stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.56 and a beta of 1.66. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $31.77.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.79 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Positive Sentiment: Pipeline update — Arcutis enrolled the first participant in a Phase 1a/1b study of ARQ?234 (a CD200R agonist) to assess safety/tolerability in healthy volunteers and adults with moderate?to?severe atopic dermatitis. This is a clear development catalyst supporting longer?term growth potential. Read More.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 65,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for immuno-inflammatory skin diseases. The company’s research and development efforts center on targeted treatments that address the underlying biology of conditions such as plaque psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and vitiligo. Arcutis employs a precision-medicine approach to deliver topical therapies designed to improve efficacy and tolerability compared with existing treatment options.

In August 2022, Arcutis received U.S.

