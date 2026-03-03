Comparing Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP) & Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC)

Suncast Solar Energy (OTCMKTS:SUNC – Get Free Report) and Hypha Labs (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Suncast Solar Energy and Hypha Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Suncast Solar Energy alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncast Solar Energy 0 1 2 1 3.00 Hypha Labs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Suncast Solar Energy currently has a consensus price target of $64.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.42%. Given Suncast Solar Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Suncast Solar Energy is more favorable than Hypha Labs.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncast Solar Energy N/A N/A N/A Hypha Labs N/A N/A -35.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Suncast Solar Energy and Hypha Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Suncast Solar Energy and Hypha Labs”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncast Solar Energy $25.20 billion 0.48 N/A N/A N/A Hypha Labs $2.70 million 1.35 $250,000.00 N/A N/A

Hypha Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Suncast Solar Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Suncast Solar Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hypha Labs has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Suncast Solar Energy beats Hypha Labs on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncast Solar Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncast Solar Energy, Inc., through its subsidiary, Environmental Testing Laboratories, Inc., provides environmental testing services in the northeast United States. The company’s services include resource conservation recovery act and hazardous waste characterization, toxic characteristic leaching procedure analyses, underground storage tank analytical assessment, landfill/ground water monitoring, and pesticide and herbicide testing in soil and groundwater services. Its services also comprise national pollution discharge elimination system effluent characteristics analysis, PCB (polychlorinated biphenyls) and PCB congener analysis, HUD lead abatement testing, fingerprint categorization, petroleum analyses, client specific deliverables, and electronic data deliverables. The company was formerly known as Paradise Music & Entertainment, Inc. and changed its name to Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. in December 2011. Suncast Solar Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Hypha Labs

(Get Free Report)

Hypha Labs, Inc., cultivates, produces, and sells psychedelic and functional mushroom in the United States. It has developed technology that quickly cultivates the mycelium root structures of psilocybin mushrooms and other functional mushroom's mycelium into a natural product. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Suncast Solar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncast Solar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.