Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY) Receives $106.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKY. Zelman & Associates lowered Champion Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Champion Homes from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Champion Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Champion Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Insider Transactions at Champion Homes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Champion Homes

In other Champion Homes news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 1,800 shares of Champion Homes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $159,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,786,537.95. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 12,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $1,064,916.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 33,230 shares in the company, valued at $2,904,634.30. This represents a 26.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Champion Homes by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Champion Homes by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Champion Homes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Champion Homes by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Champion Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $89.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.71. Champion Homes has a 52 week low of $59.44 and a 52 week high of $100.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day moving average is $81.67.

Champion Homes (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.13. Champion Homes had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $656.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Champion Homes will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Champion Homes Company Profile

Champion Homes, traded under the NYSE ticker SKY, operates as a leading provider of factory-built housing solutions in North America. The company specializes in the design, manufacture and sale of manufactured and modular homes, serving a broad spectrum of customers from first-time homebuyers to those seeking upscale residential properties. Champion Homes leverages vertically integrated operations to streamline production, ensuring consistent quality and cost efficiencies across its product lines.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses single- and multi-section modular homes, manufactured home models, park models and select commercial modular buildings.

