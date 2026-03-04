Zacks Research Forecasts Higher Earnings for Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Newell Brands in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Newell Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newell Brands’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

NWL has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.11.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL opened at $4.37 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 3.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Newell Brands has set its Q1 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.080 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, 111 Capital purchased a new stake in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.18%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc, trading on NASDAQ under the ticker NWL, is a global consumer goods company known for its diverse portfolio of household, commercial, and specialty products. Formed through the merger of Newell Rubbermaid and Jarden Corporation in 2016, the company traces its roots back to Newell Manufacturing, which was founded in 1903. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Newell Brands has built a reputation for widely recognized brands spanning multiple consumer categories.

The company’s business activities are organized across several segments, including writing and creative expression, home solutions, commercial products, and outdoor recreation.

