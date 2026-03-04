FY2026 EPS Forecast for TG Therapeutics Boosted by Analyst

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.46 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.07 EPS.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.21). TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 119.68% and a net margin of 72.56%.The business had revenue of $192.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $28.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.89. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.87.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,609,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,989,000 after buying an additional 515,481 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,698,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TG Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City that specializes in developing targeted therapies for hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company’s research strategy focuses on the modulation of B-cell biology through novel antibody and small?molecule agents. Since its founding in 2003, TG Therapeutics has built a diversified portfolio aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.
In December 2022, TG Therapeutics achieved its first commercial milestone when ublituximab-xiiy (marketed as Briumvi® in collaboration with Biogen) received U.S.
