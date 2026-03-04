Air France-KLM (AFLYY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. Air France-KLM had a return on equity of 118.01% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts expect Air France-KLM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Air France-KLM stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Air France-KLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised Air France-KLM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Air France-KLM Company Profile

Air France-KLM is a leading European airline group formed in 2004 through the merger of France’s flagship carrier Air France and the Netherlands’ national airline KLM Royal Dutch Airlines. Headquartered in Paris and Amstelveen, the group provides passenger, cargo and maintenance services across a global network, connecting major hubs in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The company’s primary business activities include scheduled passenger transport on short, medium and long-haul routes; air freight operations under Air France-KLM Cargo; and technical support and maintenance services through AFI KLM E&M.

