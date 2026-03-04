VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE – Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect VYNE Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.20) per share and revenue of $0.1750 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM ET.

VYNE Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYNE opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. VYNE Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KVP Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VYNE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $580,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VYNE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies for vascular, inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company is advancing a pipeline of selective oral inhibitors that modulate key pathways implicated in chronic tissue damage and immune dysregulation. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, VYNE Therapeutics seeks to address high-unmet-need conditions by leveraging proprietary chemical and biological insights to create differentiated drug candidates.

The company’s lead program, VTX-002, targets the colony-stimulating factor-1 receptor (CSF-1R) pathway, which plays a central role in macrophage proliferation and activation.

