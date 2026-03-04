Methanex (MEOH) Expected to Release Earnings on Thursday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) will likely be issuing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share and revenue of $1.0328 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Shares of MEOH opened at $51.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.65. Methanex has a 1 year low of $25.46 and a 1 year high of $54.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Methanex by 629.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,316,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $92,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,763 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Methanex by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 963,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,277,000 after buying an additional 840,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Methanex by 116.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,011,000 after purchasing an additional 623,502 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,803,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after buying an additional 518,173 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $16,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Methanex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Methanex Corporation is a Vancouver, Canada–based company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of methanol. The company manufactures methanol, a key feedstock for a wide range of chemical products and industrial applications. Methanex markets its product to customers in energy, plastics, paints and coatings, and various chemical sectors, positioning the company as a critical link in the global supply chain for basic chemicals.

The company’s core product, methanol, serves as a building block for downstream chemicals such as formaldehyde, acetic acid and methyl tertiary butyl ether (MTBE).

