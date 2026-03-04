BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU) Receives $6.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of BitFuFu Inc. (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.1250.
Several brokerages have commented on FUFU. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BitFuFu in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BitFuFu in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on shares of BitFuFu from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded BitFuFu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BitFuFu
BitFuFu Price Performance
Shares of BitFuFu stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. BitFuFu has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $426.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BitFuFu
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Trade this between 9:30 and 10:45 am EST
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
- Trump’s NEW Executive Order – BIG Changes Coming to Retirement Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.