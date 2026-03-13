Dora Factory (new) (DORA) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week

Dora Factory (new) (DORA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Dora Factory (new) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dora Factory (new) has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Dora Factory (new) has a market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $101.90 thousand worth of Dora Factory (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dora Factory (new) Token Profile

Dora Factory (new)’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,277,116 tokens. Dora Factory (new)’s official website is dorafactory.org. Dora Factory (new)’s official Twitter account is @dorafactory. Dora Factory (new)’s official message board is dorafactory.medium.com.

Dora Factory (new) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dora Factory (DORA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dora Factory has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 537,277,116 in circulation. The last known price of Dora Factory is 0.00529335 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $82,005.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dorafactory.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dora Factory (new) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dora Factory (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dora Factory (new) using one of the exchanges listed above.

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