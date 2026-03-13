Cookie (COOKIE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $14.09 Million

Cookie (COOKIE) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Cookie token can now be purchased for about $0.0200 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Cookie has a total market capitalization of $14.09 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Cookie was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cookie has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Cookie Profile

Cookie launched on June 13th, 2024. Cookie’s total supply is 999,892,387 tokens and its circulating supply is 705,026,977 tokens. The official website for Cookie is www.cookie.fun. Cookie’s official Twitter account is @cookiedotfun.

Cookie Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cookie DAO (COOKIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cookie DAO has a current supply of 999,892,387 with 705,014,749 in circulation. The last known price of Cookie DAO is 0.01974984 USD and is up 5.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 209 active market(s) with $3,666,457.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cookie.fun/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cookie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cookie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cookie using one of the exchanges listed above.

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