Q2 EPS Estimate for Advance Auto Parts Lifted by Analyst

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 27th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.51%.The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.10 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 9th. DA Davidson set a $58.00 price objective on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.93.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE:AAP opened at $51.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.06. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 71.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 136.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 11.4% during the third quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,694,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,413,000 after purchasing an additional 306,702 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,922,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 436.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 216,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 41,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc (NYSE: AAP) is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company’s product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

