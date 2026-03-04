Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 38,823 shares, a growth of 40.3% from the January 29th total of 27,665 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Aker ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AKAAF opened at $96.80 on Wednesday. Aker ASA has a 52-week low of $66.24 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.81.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA is a Norwegian industrial investment company that holds controlling and significant minority stakes in a diversified portfolio of businesses active across energy, maritime, marine biotechnology, digitalization and environmental technology. The company operates primarily through subsidiaries and associated entities, with a focus on developing and strengthening global value chains in both traditional energy markets and emerging sustainable solutions.

Key business activities include oil and gas exploration and production through Aker BP, engineering and technology services via Aker Solutions and Kværner, offshore energy developments with Aker Energy, and marine-sourced health ingredients through Aker BioMarine.

